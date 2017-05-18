MotoRoyale to Bring SWM Motorcycles to India

Milan-based motorcycle marque, SWM Motorcycles are manufacturers of off-road motorcycles. Founded in 1971 by Piero Sironi and Fausto Vergani, the name SWM originated as a synthesis of Sironi Vergani Vimercate Milano. The company went into liquidation in 1984 and production ceased until Chinese entity, Shineray Group arrived with funds in 2014.

MotoRoyale are expected to get SWM Motorcycles in India by October. The first SWM to be launched in India will be the Super Dual. They are also considering bringing the Gran Turismo, RS 650 R and the Silver Vase to India later. The Super Dual is available in Italy in two versions; the Super Dual T and the Super Dual X. The T variant looks like a milder motorcycle when compared to the X variant. The Super Dual X is longer, taller and has a ground clearance that is greater than the Super Dual T by 50 mm.

The Super Dual is powered by a single-cylinder, fuel-injected, 600-cc powerplant that churns out 54.4 PS at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 53.5 Nm coming in at 6,500 rpm. The impressive torque is distributed by a six-speed gearbox. Weighing in at 169 kg (without fuel) it appears to be a light motorcycle that is focused towards off-roading. Part of this weight is owed to the high-strength steel round pipes that form the single beam, double-cradle main frame while the sub-frame is made from a lightweight alloy.

Suspension duties are handled by a Fast Ace USD fork with rebound damping adjustment while the rear is taken care of by a Sachs monoshock unit with preload, compression and rebound adjustment. Braking is handled by ABS-equipped Brembo units that bite into a 300-mm single disc in the front and a 220-mm single disc in the rear. It also carries an 18-litre fuel tank to provide an extended range. The Super Dual is expected to be priced around Rs 6 lakh in India. The RS 650 R also shares the same engine and power figures as the Super Dual. It also looks like a much more focused off-roader as compared to the well-rounded Super Dual.

The Gran Turismo is one of the motorcycles in their ‘Classic’ range. This retro-looking machine is powered by a single-cylinder, fuel-injected, 445-cc engine that makes 30 PS and a maximum torque of 36 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Power is regulated by a five-speed gearbox and it comes with ABS as standard. It has a fuel tank capacity of 22.5 litres and it sports a single steel-tube split-cradle frame and the whole motorcycle weighs 151 kg.

The Silver Vase shares the same engine, frame and power figures as the Gran Turismo. However, this motorcycle is slightly longer and taller than the Gran Turismo while weighing the same. We expect it to be priced around Rs 5 lakh when it is launched in India.

MotoRoyale are likely to bring SWM’s motorcycles via the CKD route and assemble them in their Nagar plant.

