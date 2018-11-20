Motoroyale Announce Limited Edition Nortons Exclusively for India

When Motoroyale launched Norton Motorcycles in India along with four other brands, the British motorcycle marque caught our eye because they were selling very limited numbers of their Commando and Dominator motorcycles; 37 to be precise. Of that, 19 units will be Commandos and 18 will be Dominators. Now, more details have surfaced about the exclusive duo.

In the UK, the Commando 961 Sport and the Dominator are powered by a 961-cc, air-cooled, parallel-twin that produces 80 PS at 6,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 90 Nm at 5,200 rpm. However, Motoroyale claim that the India-spec motorcycles will produce only 71 PS at 7,500 rpm and 67 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The Commando will retail for Rs 20.99 lakh while the Dominator costs Rs 23.70 lakh; both prices are ex-showroom.

Like we mentioned previously, these motorcycles are exclusively hand-built for India and will arrive as full imports. Customers can have their name engraved on their motorcycles and they will also be allotted a special number. Both the Commando and the Dominator will feature a hand-painted Union Jack as well. Each motorcycle will be built on order and will be delivered to customers 60 days after the order is placed.

Motoroyale currently have dealerships in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Yes, they will be expanding to other metros also. Bangalore, Cochin, and Delhi are currently in the pipeline and they are also on the lookout for dealerships in other cities as well.

Story: Joshua Varghese

