Motorcycles and Art Unite at the Moto Art Show

India’s first gallery art exhibit dedicated to motorcycles debuts at Bangalore.

The exhibition, entitled ‘First of its Name’, is being held at Peeple Tree Art Gallery through the month of April and aims to showcase works of art inspired by motorcyclists, motorbikes and their journeys. The show was though up by Mallika Prakash with the intention of bringing ‘motoart’ to the forefront of the Indian art world, and the debut show will feature works from 12 multi-disciplinary moto artists from all across India. The show hopes to provide a platform to these artists, and create a new wave of art appreciators, lovers and patrons.

Mallika, herself a biker, new mother and engineer-turned-moto-artist, boasts “Paintings, illustrations, metal sculptors using bike parts, film, performance, you name it and we have it. This is the first time such an event is happening in India with so much motorcycle art in one place. We will have around 80 unique pieces of art for sale. There’s something for everyone in this exhibit if you love motorcycles. ”