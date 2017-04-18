Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2016 is Here

Riding a motorcycle is literally balancing yourself on an extremely hot chunk of metal with a tank of highly inflammable liquid between your legs, all on two wheels; quite dangerous. To make things more interesting we are constantly surprised with near-death experiences; courtesy of some hooligan with a twist-happy wrist. With a 900 per cent increase in some fines, the new numbers should help keep the hooligans in check and prevent them from making a nuisance of themselves on the roads.
Some of the salient features of the bill are
Aadhaar is now mandatory for driving licences and vehicle registration.
Alterations have to be made to make vehicles more accessible for differently-abled people.
The inclusion of a Motor Vehicle Accident Fund mandates the coverage of insurance for all motorists in certain types of accidents.
Enables the government to impose a multiplier on certain fines. These multipliers cannot be less than one or more than ten.
Contractors, civic agencies and consultants will be held responsible in the event of an accident caused due to poor roads.
The time for applying for compensation related to road accidents has been limited to six months.
The new fine structure is as follows:
Offence
Old Fine (Rupees)
New Fine (approx.) (Rs)
Driving/riding without license
500
5,000
Speeding
400
1,000
Dangerous driving/riding
1,000
Up to 5,000
Overloading two-wheelers
100
2,000
Not giving way for emergency vehicles
NA
10,000
Driving without insurance
1,000
2,000
Will this stop people falling off motorcycles? Maybe not. However, it will prevent a lot of unfortunate incidents if enforced strictly.
Story: Joshua Varghese
