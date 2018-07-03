Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India

Military Police Begin Ride From Bangalore to Dras

by Leave a Comment

Military Police Begin Ride Apache RTR 200 Fi 4V Race Edition 2.0 For 2018 Kargil Divas M3
The elite Motorcycle Display Team of the Corps of Military Police, along with TVS Motor Company, embarked on a 3,250km expedition from Bangalore to Dras.
A five-member Military Police team have set off on a 20-day ride aiming to reach Dras (a small town in the Kargil District, Jammu and Kashmir), in time to join the annual celebrations of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ on 26 July, 2018. The team will be covering the distance on five TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi 4V Race Edition 2.0 bikes which comes with a 197.7 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 21 PS and 18.1 Nm of torque, and achieves 0-60 km/h in just 4.13 seconds! The RTR 200, as you can see, are special customised and also don unique camouflage body decals to compliment the Military Police bike ride.
The special customised TVS Apache RTR 200 4V for the Military Police ride

The expedition was flagged off by Major General Sanjeev Narain, AVSM General Officer Commanding Karnataka & Kerala Sub Area from Core of Military Police, Centre and School, Bengaluru. The jawans are part of SHWET ASHW, the elite Motorcycle Display Team of the Corps of Military Police, which was formed in the 1952 at CMP Centre & School, Faizabad and was given its name by the then Chief of Army Staff, Late Gen AS Vaidya, MVC and Bar. Since then, the team has performed at various National and International events and has three Guinness Book of World Records to its name.

Military Police Begin Ride Apache RTR 200 Fi 4V Race Edition 2.0 For 2018 Kargil Divas

The aim of the adventurous motorcycle ride is to pay homage to the sacrifices made by our martyrs during the Kargil War, enhancing the image of the Indian Army and to motivate the youth to join the armed forces, and serve the nation.

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

California Superbike School is back
Pope's Harley-Davidson motorcycle auctioned off!
Brawny Brute: Kawasaki Z800

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap