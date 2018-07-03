Military Police Begin Ride From Bangalore to Dras



The elite Motorcycle Display Team of the Corps of Military Police, along with TVS Motor Company, embarked on a 3,250km expedition from Bangalore to Dras.

A five-member Military Police team have set off on a 20-day ride aiming to reach Dras (a small town in the Kargil District, Jammu and Kashmir), in time to join the annual celebrations of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ on 26 July, 2018. The team will be covering the distance on five TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi 4V Race Edition 2.0 bikes which comes with a 197.7 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 21 PS and 18.1 Nm of torque, and achieves 0-60 km/h in just 4.13 seconds! The RTR 200, as you can see, are special customised and also don unique camouflage body decals to compliment the Military Police bike ride.



The expedition was flagged off by Major General Sanjeev Narain, AVSM General Officer Commanding Karnataka & Kerala Sub Area from Core of Military Police, Centre and School, Bengaluru. The jawans are part of SHWET ASHW, the elite Motorcycle Display Team of the Corps of Military Police, which was formed in the 1952 at CMP Centre & School, Faizabad and was given its name by the then Chief of Army Staff, Late Gen AS Vaidya, MVC and Bar. Since then, the team has performed at various National and International events and has three Guinness Book of World Records to its name.

The aim of the adventurous motorcycle ride is to pay homage to the sacrifices made by our martyrs during the Kargil War, enhancing the image of the Indian Army and to motivate the youth to join the armed forces, and serve the nation.