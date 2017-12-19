Mercedes-AMG No Longer Own Stake in MV Agusta

Italian motorcycle marque, MV Agusta, have announced that they have bought back all shares owned by Mercedes-AMG. Currently, MV Holding own 100 per cent of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

The Varese-based manufacturer has further revealed that it has completed its three-cylinder model range with a portfolio spread across supersport, naked, and sport-tourer motorcycles. MV Agusta currently boast a line-up comprising of the Turismo Veloce, RVS #1, Dragster 800 RC, Brutale 800, Rivale 800, F3 675 and F3 800.

If you are a fan of the bigger MV Agusta offerings, we have some good news for you. MV Agusta have also announced that they will be concentrating their future efforts on developing an all-new four-cylinder platform. We can expect to see the first product from this endeavour sometime in 2018. The current four-cylinder models are limited to the Brutale 1090 range and the F4 range.

Story: Joshua Varghese