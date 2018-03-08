Maxxis Tyres Manufacturing Plant Inaugurated in India



Maxxis Tyres, “the largest two-wheeler tyre manufacturer in the world” have established their facility in Sanand, Gujarat, spread over 106 acres. An investment of close to Rs 2,650 crore has gone into this plant, which will initially produce 20,000 tyres and 40,000 tubes per day.

Maxxis are hoping to capture 15% of India’s tyre market share thanks to this plant, and the plant was officially inaugurated by Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister, Gujarat, in the presence of Tsai-Jen Lo, Chairman, Maxxis Group, Cheng-Yao Liao, President, Maxxis India and Jia-Ciao Liou (Gary), Spokesperson, Maxxis India.

Speaking at the event, Liao said, “We are fully committed to the government’s Make-in-India initiative and our intent is to ‘Make in India’ for the world. We monitored the market for over two decades and then devised the strategy for entering India. The manufacturing plant in Sanand is only the first step of Maxxis’s full range appearance in the country.”

“With a rich global experience of over 50 years, Maxxis utilises the most advanced manufacturing equipment and engineering facilities in the industry. We are committed to delivering the same world class quality products and services that customers in India expect and deserve.

“The plant currently employs a workforce of 600 people and we are working to extend our manpower to 2,000 human resources within a span of five years,” Maxxis Spokesperson Liou added. Maxxis is a big name globally – the ninth largest tyre manufacturer in the world, and with presences in six continents with 21 manufacturing plants and five R&D Centres worldwide, which serve customers across 180 countries. This new plant is only in its first phase as of right now, with Maxxis saying that production will double in phase two, and reach 12,000 tyres a day by phase three.