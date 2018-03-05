Mahindra Two Wheelers Launch Mojo UT 300

Mahindra have launched a new variant of the Mojo, called the Mojo UT 300, and it is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Additionally, initial buyers can avail benefits of up to Rs 10,000 until the end of this month. The UT 300 gives company to the premium XT 300, currently the only two motorcycles available in the Mojo range.

Visually, the UT 300 is similar to the XT 300. However, it only gets the option of two solid colours whereas the XT 300 gets a dual-tone paint job. At its price, it looks like Mahindra aim to make the Mojo range more accessible with the UT 300 which is Rs 26,000 cheaper than its sibling. Cost optimisation has left the UT 300 with a conventional telescopic fork and MRF Nylogrip Zapper rubber while the XT 300 boasts of a USD (Upside-Down) fork and Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres.

The UT 300 has a shorter wheelbase (1,460 mm) and lower ground clearance (165 mm), but is 15 mm longer than the XT 300. Electricals, brakes and suspension components remain the same for both motorcycles. Both also sport the same 21-litre fuel tank.

Powering the UT 300 is the same 295-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine as in the XT 300, but in a different state of tune. It produces 23.1 PS at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 25.2 at 5,500 rpm while in the XT 300 it makes 27.2 PS at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 30 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The UT 300 is carburetted while the XT 300 is fuel-injected.

Commenting on the launch, Prakash Wakankar, CEO, Two Wheelers Business said “At Mahindra, we have always believed in innovation and providing our consumers an exciting value proposition. With the launch of the Mojo UT 300, we believe that we have an exciting product offering for the new age bike enthusiast. With the launch of this new variant, the Mojo will now be available to a wider range of consumers in more than 60 cities across India.”

In case you are wondering, UT stands for Universal Tourer while XT stands for Xtreme Tourer.

Story: Joshua Varghese