Mahindra Mojo and Gusto 125 offered at special price for the Indian army



Now soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families can purchase the Mahindra Mojo and Gusto 125 at the army Canteen Store Department, that too at special rates.



According to Mahindra Two Wheelers, with this outreach the automotive major will bring their two-wheeler range closer to these special consumers thereby enhancing the overall brand experience in India.

Speaking about this new initiative Naveen Malhotra, Sr. General Manager – Sales, Marketing & Product Planning, Mahindra Two Wheelers said, “It’s always been our endeavour to enhance the overall brand experience for our customers. Offering the Gusto 125 and MOJO range under CSD is another step to provide one more reason for our customers from the armed forces and ex-service personnel to take home their favourite two-wheeler topped with exclusive offers.”