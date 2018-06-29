Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India

Locally-assembled Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and ZX-10RR Launched

by Leave a Comment

Kawasaki are now locally-assembling their litre-class superbikes.

Kawasaki are assembling their litre-class superbikes in India. They are priced at Rs 12.80 lakh and Rs 16.10 lakh respectively (both prices are ex-showroom).

Currently, the Indian market has almost all the players in the superbike world. Kawasaki’s move to locally-assemble their superbikes has allowed them to price both motorcycles aggressively. The ZX-10R has undercut all its competitors in India to become the most accessible motorcycle in its class. However, this price is part of Kawasaki’s pre-order offer and is valid only till the end of July; after which Kawasaki have promised to increase the prices for both motorcycles. Furthermore, they will be produced in limited numbers.

Kawasaki are now locally-assembling their litre-class superbikes.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has achieved worldwide acclaim after Kawasaki Racing Team rider, Jonathan Rea, claimed three consecutive FIM Superbike World Championship titles. Both the Ninja ZX-10R and the Ninja ZX-10RR are powered by a 998-cc, in-line four engine that makes 200 PS at 13,000 rpm and a peak torque of 113.5 Nm at 11,500 rpm. They also boast of a plethora of features like Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Engine Brake Control (KEBC), and ABS.

Kawasaki are now locally-assembling their litre-class superbikes.

As for the colours on offer, the ZX-10R will be available in the KRT Edition graphics while the ZX-10RR will be offered in black. This move from Kawasaki appears to be a follow-up of a rather well-timed marketing strategy that began earlier this month when Kawasaki announced discounts on some of the motorcycles in their line-up.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Honda launch Dream Neo 110cc motorcycle
Royal Enfield's new plant at Oragadam commence operations
2014 Triumph Tiger 800 XC SE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap