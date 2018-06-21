Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India

KTM RC 200 Launched in Black

New black colour variant for the KTM RC200

KTM have released a new colour variant for the RC 200 model, now giving customers an option of a white variant or, the just launched, black variant.

The new black colour variant is available at no extra charge and will be priced the same as the existing white colour variant. The RC 200 is priced at Rs 1.77 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The RC 200 is powered by a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine that delivers 25 PS and 19.2 Nm of torque. A steel trellis frame, aluminium swing-arm, upside down forks, clip on handle bars and a full sports fairing give the RC 200 its racing repute. (Also Read:KTM 390 Adventure to Launch in 2019)

Amit Nandi – President of Probiking, Bajaj Auto said this about the new colour variant option, “The KTM RCs are race-bred machines. The KTM RC 200 constitutes a significant part of the KTM portfolio and it is only fair that we broaden the choice for our customers with the addition of a new Black colour option.”

