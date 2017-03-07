KTM 790 Duke Spotted Yet Again

Spy pics of the 790 Duke surface yet again, this time closer to production guise

Last month we published spy pics of a camouflaged KTM 790 Duke that were taken outside the KTM factory in Spain. You can read that story here: http://bikeindia.in/2018-ktm-790-duke-caught-testing/#more-26859

We have now come across further proof that this bike is being prepared to be launched as a 2018 model. These latest spy shots show the new parallel-twin motor that we believe uses a 270-degree crankshaft, while the fuelling is controlled by a ride-by-wire system. That tall flyscreen has not been seen before, and anything that deflects wind blast away from the rider on a powerful naked bike is a welcome addition. The slim two-into-one exhaust is I kept tucked out of the way and exits unobtrusively under the pillion seat on the right side.

This bike will probably go up against the new Triumph Street Triple, and we will have to wait it out till next year to see how it fares.

Image Credit: www.morebikes.co.uk