KTM 790 Duke Bookings Open

Ahead of any official comment from KTM, dealers have already started accepting bookings for the orange middleweight.

Enthusiasts rejoice as the long-awaited KTM 790 Duke has finally been spotted on Indian soil, and a few dealers have already started accepting advance booking amounts ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000. Sources confirm that the bike has been priced at Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom), and that 100 units have been shipped to India via the CBU (completely built-up) import route to gauge interest and customer response. KTM, however, have been silent thus far.

As we already know, the KTM 790 Duke is a light and nimble middleweight street bike, powered by a potent in-line twin that makes 105 hp. It gets LED lighting, WP suspension at both ends and a high-mounted exhaust. We do expect the price to drop if KTM starts assembling the 790 Duke at the Bajaj factory in Chakan, alongside their smaller single-cylinder machines.

The KTM 790 Duke will compete against the likes of the Triumph Street Triple, Suzuki GSX-S750, Kawasaki Z900 and Ducati Monster 821.