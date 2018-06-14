KTM 390 Adventure to Launch in 2019

Austrian giant, KTM, have announced that they are ready to introduce their Adventure range in India. The first one from the Bajaj-KTM stable will be the 390 Adventure.

Since the launch of the 200 and 390 Duke, the orange brand has found popularity among youngsters and older, passionate bikers who want a light, mean machine to spice up their weekend rides. Later, the fully-faired RCs also showed up on our shores. KTM is a benchmark name in the world of motocross and adventure sports, one of the prime examples being their prowess in Dakar.

The 390 Adventure would be the perfect model to launch in India at this time, as the off-roading culture is picking up. Furthermore, we have seen modified 390 Dukes in national rally competitions across the country and they seemed to be doing well.

The motorcycle is expected to come bearing a specifically-tuned version of the liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that we have grown accustomed to in the 390 Duke and RC 390. Taking into account the nature of the motorcycle, KTM will have to tune the engine to provide more low-end grunt and more linear power delivery. The suspension, tyres, and brakes are also expected to receive upgrades that enable the motorcycle to fare well in rough conditions. Like its 390 sibling, the Adventure will also be made in India at the Bajaj plant in Pune.

The manufacturer has shared a picture of the 1290 Super Adventure hinting that its smaller sibling is likely to carry forth the family’s good looks. We will bring you more details as we get them.

Story: Joshua Varghese