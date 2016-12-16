KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing

We may soon have another mini adventure bike joining the fray

Spy pics have surfaced of what seems to be a small adventure bike powered by the same 373-cc single that does duty in the Duke 390 and RC 390. These shots, originally published by Cycle World, were reportedly taken outside KTM’s test facility in southern Europe, and the designers seem to have taken some inspiration from KTM’s larger Enduro R. The bike features long-travel suspensions at both ends, large spoked wheels and a beefy new swingarm. You can read the original Cycle World story here: http://www.cycleworld.com/spied-new-2018-ktm-390-adventure-bike-adv

So far, the only small adventure bike available in the Indian market is the Royal Enfield Himalayan, and with machines like the BMW G310GS, Kawasaki Versys-X 300 and Suzuki V-Strom 250 already unveiled at EICMA, this new entrant from Team Orange should spice up the small-displacement adventure segment even more.

Image courtesy: Cycle World

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner. Anosh Khumbatta – who has written 55 posts on Bike India. Email

