KTM 390 Adventure and Scrambler Siblings Spotted Testing

With BMW Motorrad single-cylinder motorcycles inbound, looks like the Austrians aren’t far behind. Like the Germans, KTM are also developing what appears to be an adventure-focussed version and a scrambler-like model based on the popular 390.

German website, Motorrad, have spotted both motorcycles in test-guise around Mattighofen, Austria. Although the pictures don’t offer as many details as we would have liked, it is clear that KTM intend to expand their single-cylinder series.

An adventure-focussed 390 would be most welcome in India, considering the growing number of KTM riders who have begun taking off on long road trips, sometimes through rough terrain. The test mule appears to be equipped with sturdier forks for traversing tough terrain. The headlamp is crowned by a tall windscreen, a bash plate protects the engine, and the pillion seat appears to be more comfortable than the current 390 Duke’s meagre offering. Taking these into account we think that the motorcycle is most likely to be dual-purpose rather than a full-fledged off-roader. Considering the fact that the motorcycle is sporting different types of wheels and a makeshift solution for the pillion foot-pegs, looks like it is in the initial stages of development.

On the other hand, the second motorcycle looks like it was built for one purpose only; to tame the trails. From the picture it is clear that KTM have equipped this one with a long-travel fork in addition to increasing the rake angle. With the longer wheelbase, this motorcycle could be quite the fun-machine in the dirt. Like the first motorcycle, this scrambler version is also running wheels of different sizes and types. However, unlike its dual-purpose sibling, this one doesn’t seem to flaunt a lot of equipment. Modified KTM 390 Duke motorcycles have appeared in various off-road events across the country and have proved to be quite capable machines.

I hope we get to see these motorcycles in EICMA 2017 at least in their concept forms. If KTM can bring these twins to India by the end of 2018, nothing like it.

Story: Joshua Varghese