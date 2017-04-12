Kolkata Police Get Harley-Davidson Motorcycles

After Gujarat it is now Kolkata’s turn to roll in with Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The Kolkata police department have ordered five Harleys to supplement their fleet.

The motorcycle of choice is the most accessible Harley-Davidson in the market today, the Street 750. Sources say that the five motorcycles are supposed to form a part of a VIP escort squad. The new Harleys have been completely decked up with custom paint jobs, sirens and emergency-vehicle lights. The Harley-Davidson motorcycles will be put to use only for the most exclusive of reasons. It is still unclear if the motorcycles will be modified to produce more power.

Story: Joshua Varghese