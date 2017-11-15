Kinetic Group Announce Joint Venture with Norton Motorcycles in India

It is official. Kinetic Group are bringing Norton Motorcycles to India. Post signing a joint venture agreement at EICMA, Kinetic announced that they will be bringing the Norton brand to India through their multi-brand superbike initiative, Motoroyale.

Through Motoroyale, Kinetic Group are aiming to bring the best superbike brands from across the world to India. Motoroyale will take care of assembly, and sales and marketing, among other key functions.
In the presentation, Motoroyale have also assured us that they are looking at a broad spectrum of pricing with their product portfolio, ranging from Rs 3 lakh to 1 crore (let’s hope they are hinting at the Norton V4 RR). They further confirmed that the Commando series will be the first of the Norton models to arrive in India; expected by the end of 2018.
Their base of operations has been established in Pune while the motorcycles will be assembled at Kinetic’s plant in Ahmednagar. Norton will provide design and engineering support for current, and future models.

Story: Joshua Varghese

