Kawasaki Vulcan S now available in Pearl Lava Orange

After launching the Vulcan S cruiser in December last year, Kawasaki India have now introduced a Pearl Lava Orange colour option. So far, the 650-cc twin-cylinder cruiser was only available to us in black, and the new colour has been introduced based on customer feedback.

Yutaka Yamashita, MD at India Kawasaki Motors, had this to say as he introduced the new colour option, “Vulcan S is that type of motorbike which defines a particular lifestyle. In such type of products colour of the motorcycle plays a vital role. The Vulcan S in pearl lava orange colour is available only in few countries, so bringing it in India shows commitment of Kawasaki towards the Indian market.”

The Kawasaki Vulcan S in this new colour option is priced at Rs 5,58,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is Rs 10,000 more than the standard black motorcycle. Visit your nearest Kawasaki showroom for more details.