BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 2021 Unveiled in India

Kawasaki India have announced on social media platforms that the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is here.

Earlier, the marque circulated a teaser image of two green-cover-clad motorcycles and it surely had the enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. While one of them might just be the Kawasaki Versys 300 the other has been revealed to be the new Ninja 300. With the covers off, it is evident that the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has retained its styling from previous generations with only a world-championship-winning Kawasaki Racing Team paint scheme to set it apart from the past iterations of the motorcycle. The new Ninja will be powered by the familiar 296-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine but will have power and torque figures that are marginally lower than the 39 hp and 27 Nm of the BS4 version due to the stringent BS6 emission norms. The six-speed transmission will also remain the same as before. Expect the motorcycle to be priced between Rs 3-3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, speculations and fan theories suggest that the other motorcycle under the cover with the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is most likely to be the Versys 300. The details of the Kawasaki Versys 300 are still not available but it is quite possible that Kawasaki have noted the increasing demand for adventure motorcycles in India. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer might make a strategic move into the adventure motorcycle domain by bringing the updated Kawasaki Versys 300 to Indian markets. As seen in the picture, the bike (on the right in the image) has a relatively taller stance suggesting that it could, in all probability, be an adventure-tourer. If it turns out to be so, the bike will be pitted against the likes of KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS and the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

The second bike could also be their all-new litre-class superbike, the Ninja ZX-10R, but we will have to wait a few more weeks to find out. The latest poster from Kawasaki reads “Enjoy the silent roar. Stay tuned.” Therefore do not be surprised if you find a electric Kawasaki sport bike headed your way. Kawasaki have decided to expand business by adding new models to their portfolio in India but the extent to which these bikes will be affordable according to Indian standards will still be debatable.

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy