Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR launched in India

Following the success of their supersports motorcycle, the ZX-10R on various global racing platforms, Kawasaki haven’t been resting on their laurels. They have been creating a motorcycle that will get you as close to a WSBK-spec motorcycle as possible and now it’s available in India; the ZX-10RR.

The ZX-10RR is a homologation model which is limited to 500 units worldwide. The cylinder head has been modified to accommodate the high-lift cams and the reinforced, high-rigidity crankcase ensures reliability and subsequently out-of-the-world performance. Based on inputs from the racing team, Kawasaki have equipped the ZX-10RR with Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC)-coated tappets to considerably reduce the loss of power from the engine. Seven-spoke, multi-directional Marchesini forged wheels grant the rider the ability to quickly change direction. To complement the wheels, Kawasaki have shod them with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres. Another feature that will light up your face is the updated Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) which now allows clutch-less upshifts and downshifts. Improved aerodynamics also contribute to the rideability of the motorcycle. The Brembo M50 calipers in the front contribute to the remarkable stopping power of the motorcycle. In addition to these upgrades, it comes with a generous dose of ‘RR’ badging which gives it an exclusive feeling.

The ZX-10RR features high-end equipment that helps the bike do what it does best in a better way. Engine-wise, the ZX-10RR is running the same mill as the 2016 ZX-10R, a 998-cc, liquid-cooled, 16-valve, in-line four and it does churn out the same figures; 200 PS at 13,000 rpm and 210 PS at 13,000 rpm with RAM air. Peak torque is same manic 113.5 Nm at 11,500 rpm. One of these could be yours for Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).