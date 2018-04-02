Kawasaki Ninja 400 Launched in India

At the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, we spotted the Kawasaki Ninja 400 in its latest avatar and along with Kawasaki fans we also hoped it would make its way to India. Looks like Kawasaki have heard us because the motorcycle is now available for Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Ninja 400 sports the latest design language of the Ninja family and exudes an air of confidence that is, perhaps, derived from the Kawasaki Racing Team’s success at the FIM Superbike World Championship. Furthermore, the Ninja 400 also sports racing decals on the bodywork. The instrument cluster sports an analogue tachometer in the middle, flanked by an information display and a digital speedometer. The clip-on handlebars and slotted top yoke further augment the motorcycle’s appeal.

Below that colourful fairing is a 399-cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin that makes 49 PS at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque of 38 Nm at 8,000 rpm. These numbers are transferred to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are taken care of by a 41-mm telescopic fork mounted at the front of the high-tensile-steel frame while the rear is managed by a linkage-type monoshock. A 310-mm single disc at the front and a 220-mm disc at the rear help to shed speed; supplemented with the safety of dual-channel ABS.

The Ninja 400 is currently alone in the 400-cc twin-cylinder supersport space and will be suitable for someone looking for a twin-cylinder motorcycle above the Ninja 300 but below the Ninja 650. The Ninja 300 is priced at Rs 3.60 lakh while the larger Ninja 650 costs Rs 5.33 lakh (both ex-showroom). Will the difference in price prove fatal for the Ninja 400 or is worth the money? Wait for our first ride review to find out.



Story: Joshua Varghese