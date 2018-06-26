For Online Subscription

New Safety Measures: Are They Any Good?

The new braking system made mandatory as part of the safety regulations for two-wheelers does not make sense on account of the fact that the mechanical linked braking system has a flaw. The hydraulic linked braking system is fine because it is self-adjusting and the braking pressure to the front wheel and the rear wheel is regulated via a valve. In the mechanical system, on the other hand, it is done with cables and the free play on either side determines the amount of braking pressure to both the wheels — if the cables are not adjusted properly or if one of the brake liners wears out more than the other, then only the front or the rear brake will operate. This makes the system even more dangerous than a standard set-up wherein you know exactly how much braking pressure you are using on the front and rear brakes.

The mandatory ABS (anti-lock braking system) for motorcycles above 150 cc is another sham, because the manufacturers are providing ABS for the front brake only — the rule does not specify that both the wheels must be equipped with ABS . ABS is used mainly in emergency situations and at that time the rider normally applies both the brakes. Under hard braking the weight of the bike is transferred to the front wheel and there is hardly any traction on the rear wheel which tends to lock up — and if either of the wheels locks up, the rider tends to lose control. ABS should be mandatory for both the wheels if the aim is to enhance the rider’s safety.

Aspi Bhathena

Editor