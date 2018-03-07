JK Blaze Tyres

JK Tyre have a strong presence in the commercial vehicle and passenger car segments and now the company has entered the two-wheeler market with the Blaze range of tyres. With this new tyre range, the company aims at nearly 75 per cent of the domestic two-wheeler replacement tyre market.

The Blaze tyres are available in 14 different sizes, suitable for most of the motorcycles and scooters currently on sale in India, and can be fitted both on tube-type and tube-less wheels. According to the company, these tyres have been vigorously tested in different conditions and have even been evaluated by professional racers for their ride, handling, speed, precision, and quality.

The composition of rubber and the tread pattern are said to offer good grip and cornering ability, and high traction on wet roads. Even the tyre treads have been designed to suit the diverse landscape of our country, which helps in improving stability even while riding on rough roads.

The new JK Tyre Blaze two-wheeler range is now available at leading tyre stores across the country.