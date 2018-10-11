Jawa Resurgence: The New Engine

Ever since the news broke that Jawa will be making a comeback with support from Mahindra, we have been waiting with bated breath for further details on what to expect. We now have more information on the powerplant that will drive the first modern motorcycles to be launched by the venerable Czech marque. The new Jawa motorcycle that we have been promised by the end of the year will be powered by a BS VI-ready 293-cc, liquid-cooled single, that churns out 27 PS and 28 Nm of torque

In an effort to retain the old-world charm that these bikes are known for, the block and head are endowed with cooling fins that are reminiscent of the old air-cooled two-stroke engine, but don’t be fooled; this is a completely modern unit, fed through a DOHC head and electronic fuel injection. Exhaust note was another aspect that the engineers at Jawa worked hard to perfect; a team of sound engineers spent months working with countless harmonic pipe combinations to finally arrive at an exhaust note worthy of the Jawa name, and one that they claim will harken back to the old two-stroke days. Trying to make a modern four-stroke sound like a classic two stroke seems to be an impossible task, and we can’t wait to see and hear the bike in person to confirm this.

Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming Jawa motorcycles in the coming months.