Jawa Launch in India

The resurrected Jawa badge makes it first appearance on not one, but three iterations, the classic ‘Jawa’, the ‘Jawa forty two’, and ‘Perak’, a bobber model that will be launched later, priced from Rs 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Part of Classic Legends, Jawa have introduced their first comeback models, the Jawa ‘forty two’ and the classic-styled ‘Jawa’, priced at a competive Rs 1.55 lakh and Rs 1.64 lakh respectively. The Perak, which uses a larger capacity, more powerful engine, will retail for Rs 1.89 lakh (all ex-showroom). The new launches bring back memories of time when these almost identically styled two-strokers brought the surroundings alive with their distinct exhaust note. The new classic-styled model, simply called ‘Jawa’, bears a striking resemblance to the original model. We wondered earlier if a comeback was in the offing, and then we knew that Mahindra sure meant business, literally, after their acquisition of the Czech brand.

The new Jawa models get a double-cradle frame that holds a 293-cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve DOHC, single-cylinder engine with 27 PS and 28 Nm. In the Jawa Perak, it displaces 334 cc and makes 30 PS and 31 Nm. A six-speed gearbox is employed to power the chain final drive. A unique telescopic hydraulic fork does duty at the front, with twin shock absorbers and coil-springs managing suspension duties at the rear. The models use an 18-inch wire-spoke front wheel with 90/90 rubber while the rear get a 17-incher with 120/80 rubber. Braking is managed by a 280-mm disc at the front with single-channel ABS, while the rear has a 153-mm drum. The weight is a reasonable 170 kg, with the seat height of 765 mm making sure riders of most heights won’t find it difficult to have their feet on the ground. The tank capacity is 14 litres.

Bookings for the new Jawa and ‘forty two’ models are open now across 105 dealerships in India. You may look forward to our first ride reviews in forthcoming issues of Bike India.