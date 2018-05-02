Indian Roadmaster Elite Launched in India

Indian Motorcycle have launched their flagship luxury tourer, the Roadmaster Elite, at Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Roadmaster Elite from Indian Motorcycle encompasses everything the company has come to represent: enjoying the open road from the comfort of a classic saddle with a thundering V-twin munching miles away, not to mention the tank logos in actual 23-karat gold leaf. The rider console, so to speak, is quite the spread, providing all the information you really need on the ride. Additionally, the Ride Command system puts various functions within easy reach of the rider’s fingertips using the 7.0-inch touchscreen. Information includes vehicle status, vehicle info, trip meters, ride data, Bluetooth and navigation. In terms of hardware, the Roadmaster Elite gets it all: standard ABS, Pathfinder LED lights, keyless-go, genuine leather seats, remote-locking saddlebags and trunk, and even a 300-W stereo system with radio, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity.

The 111 ThunderStroke (1.811 cc) V-twin continues with its recently-uprated peak power of around 80 PS and the hefty peak torque of 150 Nm at 2,900 rpm. A six-speed transmission sends the power via a belt drive to the wide rear tyre. Enough to haul 430+ kg of heavy-duty cruiser to triple-digit speeds in a hurry. With a 20.8-litre tank, there’s decent range in the offing as well. Look forward to a first ride review soon.

Story: Jim Gorde