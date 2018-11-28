Indian Motorcycle’s IMRG National Ride in Goa

The upcoming fifth edition of the National Ride of Indian Motorcycle Rider’s Group (IMRG) will be organized in Goa. Indian owners from all over the country will congregate in the popular holiday destination for the event, held from 29 November to 2 December, 2018.

The ride is also meant to promote Indian’s ‘Wheels of Change’ initiative, a girl-child education programme. This time around the organization will provide educational kits to the El Shaddai Charitable Trust in Assagao, Goa.

Pankaj Dubey, Country Head and Managing Director, Polaris India, said, “Customer connect is one of the key pillars of Indian Motorcycle. IMRG is one of our best platforms to connect and engage with our customers in India. We managed to connect with over triple-digit customers since 2016. We have got an overwhelming response to our IMRG National and Zonal rides which were previously organized. We are happy to see a lot of new riders joining us on this journey. Indian Motorcycle has been focusing on a social cause to create awareness on Girl Child Education. This initiative gave us a chance to meet like-minded people who not only enjoy their passion for riding but are also committed towards the upliftment of the society.”

Story: Zal Cursetji