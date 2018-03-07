Indian Motorcycle Now up to 3 Lakh Cheaper

2018 Indian Motorcycle price drop web 2

Iconic American brand Indian Motorcycle have decided to pay forward the government’s decision to slash custom duties on imported motorcycles by offering a price cut of up to Rs 3 lakh on their entire model range in India. This new discounted price is available from today in Indian showrooms across India.

Speaking about the decision, Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director & Country Head, Polaris India said, “We are glad that the Government has rationalised the import duty structure to 50 per cent across the range for imported bikes. The new attractive price of our products available in India will definitely lead to more sales. This will also create opportunities for enthusiasts to buy our iconic products and be a part of the Indian Motorcycle family.”

Here’s the full model-wise price sheet with the adjusted pricing:

Products

Ex-showroom

Indian Scout Sixty

Rs 10,99,500

Indian Scout

Rs 12,69,500

Indian Scout Bobber

Rs 11,99,000 onwards

Indian Chief Dark Horse

Rs 18,81,000

Indian Chief Classic

Rs 21,29,500

Indian Chief Vintage

Rs 25,32,500

Indian Springfield

Rs 33,50,000 onwards

Indian Chieftain

Rs 32,01,000 onwards

Indian Roadmaster

Rs 39,00,000 onwards

2018 Indian Motorcycle price drop web 1

