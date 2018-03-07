Indian Motorcycle Now up to 3 Lakh Cheaper

Iconic American brand Indian Motorcycle have decided to pay forward the government’s decision to slash custom duties on imported motorcycles by offering a price cut of up to Rs 3 lakh on their entire model range in India. This new discounted price is available from today in Indian showrooms across India.

Speaking about the decision, Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director & Country Head, Polaris India said, “We are glad that the Government has rationalised the import duty structure to 50 per cent across the range for imported bikes. The new attractive price of our products available in India will definitely lead to more sales. This will also create opportunities for enthusiasts to buy our iconic products and be a part of the Indian Motorcycle family.”

Here’s the full model-wise price sheet with the adjusted pricing:

Products Ex-showroom Indian Scout Sixty Rs 10,99,500 Indian Scout Rs 12,69,500 Indian Scout Bobber Rs 11,99,000 onwards Indian Chief Dark Horse Rs 18,81,000 Indian Chief Classic Rs 21,29,500 Indian Chief Vintage Rs 25,32,500 Indian Springfield Rs 33,50,000 onwards Indian Chieftain Rs 32,01,000 onwards Indian Roadmaster Rs 39,00,000 onwards