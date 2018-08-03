Indian Motorcycle and HDFC Bank Tie-up for Finance Offers

Indian Motorcycle have tied up with HDFC Bank launching attractive new offers for potential customers for the legendary American motorcycle company.

Indian Motorcycles and HDFC Bank are offering a special limited time only offer for the month of August. An interest rate of 7.99 per cent with an 85 per cent loan facility for the premium and first motorcycle manufacturer of America.

This new offer is valid for Indian Motorcycle’s entire range all across India. It would mean that customers can get their hands on an Indian Scout Sixty, Indian Scout and Indian Scout Bobber with an initial down payment of Rs 2 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India, said, “We are excited to partner with HDFC Bank and roll out this new attractive finance offer for our customers. The introduction of this offer will help the aspiring customers in owning their dream Indian Motorcycle. As a part of our customer delight programme, this limited period offer will be available on the entire product range of Indian Motorcycle across Indian Motorcycle dealerships throughout India. The excitement, luxury and thrill of owning an Indian Motorcycle now becomes easier with this scheme.”

Story: Zal Cursetji