Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India

Indian FTR1200 to go into Production

by Leave a Comment

 

Production version of Indian Motorcycle’s, flat-track inspired, FTR1200 is confirmed for 2019.

Indian Motorcycle, one of the oldest motorcycle companies in the world, recently participated at the Wheels and Waves festival in France where the company announced their plans to launch the FTR1200, a custom motorcycle first shown at the 2017 EICMA show in Milan.

Indian gave a group of select VIPs a sneak peek of the early-production version of the FTR1200, which clearly hints at the fact the bike is ready indeed for a market launch. Indian haven’t revealed any specifications yet, however, we can tell you that the design would be similar to the custom concept seen here. We can also confirm that the bike will feature a trellis frame and will be powered by Indian’s 1,133 cc, V-twin that powers the Scout and the Bobber.

Indian Motorcycle took the decision to put the FTR1200 Custom into production after they got an overwhelming response from riders all around the world. The company is pretty serious about launching the bike and we are most probably going to see the production version at this year’s EICMA show in Milan as it is the biggest, and as such, the most ideal platform for a motorcycle manufacturer to showcase their products to the world.

At Wheels and Waves, Steve Menneto, President, Indian Motorcycle said “When we unveiled the FTR1200 Custom at EICMA, we said we’d listen to feedback from riders around the world,” he further added, “Riders definitely have spoken and the response has been overwhelming. We’re proud and excited to announce that we will be putting the FTR 1200 into production.”

Indian are also running a competition where a few lucky riders can win one of the first FTR1200 that rolls off the production line. All you have to do is simply visit www.win-ftr1200.com

We also expect Indian to launch the FTR1200 in India too, as the company have launched almost every model in their portfolio in the country. We are eagerly waiting.

 

I am fascinated by every aspect of a motorcycle, regardless of their genre. I am insanely crazy about motorcycles!

Correspondent
Bike India Magazine
Automotive Division
Next Gen Publishing Limited

Ravi Chandnani – who has written posts on Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India.

Email • Twitter

Related posts:

Hit the Apex
KTM Conduct Orange Day in Mumbai
Triumph reveal new Tiger XRT and XCA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap