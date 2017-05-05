Honda XRE 300 Adventure Spotted

The looking-forward-to list for adventure junkies receives a new addition in the form of the Honda XRE 300 Adventure. This dual-purpose motorcycle has been spotted, completely undisguised, supposedly in India, hinting at an impending launch.

The Honda XRE 300 Adventure is currently making waves in Brazil. The motorcycle is fully equipped to take on rough terrain and long tours in its gait. It is powered by a 292-cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, DOHC engine that produces 25 PS at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 27 Nm at 6,000 rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox. The fuel-injected engine draws fuel from a 14-litre tank that supplements its long-distance credentials. The motorcycle also has an option of C-ABS (Combined-ABS) which when equipped takes the weight of the motorcycle to 153 kg; seven kilograms heavier than the non-ABS model.

When launched in India, the weight is the last thing that will bother a rider because most riders will have to deal with climbing on to the seat first. At 860 mm, it is slightly higher than the Hero Impulse and might pose a serious threat if your pants are cotton, and too tight. Honda might tweak the seat height and lower it to suit its Indian clientele. That being said, ground clearance and suspension travel are not a problem and should be capable of tackling all kinds of terrain in India. The Brazilian market also has an XRE 300 Rally and a stock XRE 300 in their portfolio, although there are no signs of those variants in India yet. When launched, the XRE 300 Adventure is expected to be priced between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. If priced right it could take the heat to rivals like the BMW G 310 GS, the Suzuki V-Strom 250, the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 and the KTM 390 Adventure, when they are launched of course.

Story: Joshua Varghese