Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Honda Unicorn With BS VI Engine Priced At Rs 93,593

by Leave a Comment

The new Honda Unicorn BS VI comes with an updated engine and some styling tweaks, improved ergonomics, and, finally, an engine kill switch.


Price
With BS-VI norms coming into force, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have phased out the Honda Unicorn 150 and now they will only offer the Unicorn 160 or the Honda Unicorn BS VI. Since there will be just one version on offer, the company has renamed the bike simply as “Unicorn” and priced it at Rs Rs 93,593 (ex-showroom). The new Honda Unicorn BS-VI is about Rs 13,500 more expensive than the outgoing Unicorn 150.

Design
The changes on the Honda Unicorn BS VI include subtle design upgrades like a more prominent front cowl with a smoked screen and chrome highlights. New bits also include a blue backlit semi-digital instrument console and an engine kill switch. The ground clearance on the Honda Unicorn BS VI has been increased by eight millimetres while the seat length has gone up by 24 mm.

Engine
This larger BS VI-compliant 162.7-cc single-cylinder powerplant comes equipped with fuel-injection and Honda Eco Technology (HET). Power from the motor stands at 12.9 hp at 7500 rpm while the peak torque is rated at 14 Nm, available at 5,000 rpm. The company claims that the new motor has been optimized for better efficiency and more low-end torque, while the needle bearing rocker arm helps in reducing friction losses. The new motor also comes with a counter weight-balancer that reduces vibrations and helps smooth acceleration.

Milage and Warranty
The Honda Unicorn BS VI is equipped with new low rolling resistance tyres which, along with the updated BS VI engine, promise to reduce energy loss without hampering the road grip. This, in turn, would help improve the milages or fuel economy of the 160-cc commuter motorcycle. Like it’s siblings, the Unicorn also comes with a six-year warranty package (three years standard and three years optional).

Colours
The Honda Unicorn BS VI is available in three colour options – Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic.

Competition
In terms of competition, the Honda Unicorn BS VI goes up against other motorcycle models such as the new Hero Xtreme 160,  Bajaj NS 160, Suzuki Gixxer 155 and Yamaha FZ-S.

Sarmad Kadiri – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

New KTM 450 Rally announced
New Yamaha scooter set for launch
Spec Comparison: AMW CFMoto 300NK v Honda CB300R v BMW G 310 R

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap