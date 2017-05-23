Honda Sell One Lakh units of the CB Shine in a Single Month

Weeks after they sold a record number of Activas, Honda are back with a new sales record. This time the CB Shine is at the forefront of its segment as Honda have managed to sell one lakh units of the motorcycle in a single month. Honda claim that the CB Shine is the only model in the 125-cc segment to achieve this target.

The CB Shine is powered by a 125-cc, BS IV-compliant engine that is equipped with Honda Eco Technology (HET). Honda believe that the success of the motorcycle is owed to its engine, AHO upgrade and ‘Low Rolling Resistance’ tyres (patent pending). The motorcycle produces 10 PS at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 10.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, HMSI said, “With a legacy of more than one decade, CB Shine is the most important motorcycle brand in our line-up. Driven by continuous innovation, CB Shine brand alone contributes 55 per cent to Honda’s motorcycle sales. Such is the shine of the brand with Honda’s high quality and reliability that today every second 125-cc motorcycle customer in India is buying a CB Shine.”

Story: Joshua Varghese