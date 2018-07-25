Honda Launches Activa-i at a Great Price

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India have just launched the 2018 Activa-i in India at a very reasonable price of Rs 50,010 (ex-showroom Delhi). The scooter has been targeting the female market and comes in vibrant colours combinations. The Activa-i though, has been playing second fiddle to the more popular and higher selling Activa and with these new feature upgrades, Honda aim to boost sales for the Activa-i.

The scooter is now available in a host of new colours, five to be precise – Imperial Red Metallic, Lush Magneta, Candy Jazzy Blue, Mat Axis Grey Metallic and Orchid Purple Metallic. The scooter has the same BS-IV compliant Honda Eco Technology (HET) 109-cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine as the Activa, producing 8 PS and 8.94 Nm of torque that gets you up to a maximum speed of 83 km/h with the help of a V-matic transmission. Road contact is achieved through 90/100 tyres with 10-inch wheels in the front and rear, and 130-mm drum brakes on both wheels help bring the bike to a halt when needed.

The Activa-i’s list of features include a more compact design, CBS with a stability equaliser which gives the scooter better balance when braking, a new double-toned instrument panel, a new hook, metal muffler protectors, a 4-in-1 lock with a seat opening switch, colour-toned rear-view mirrors and a mobile charging port situated in the 18 litre storage compartment under the seat. A lot of these features can also be seen in the Activa-i’s premium sibling the Honda Grazia. Also read: (Honda Grazia First Ride Review – A New Arrow in the Quiver)

All said and done, with a price tag of Rs 50,010 (ex-showroom), it would seem that the scooter sure offers a lot of value for the money you pay.

Story: Zal Cursetji