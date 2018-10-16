Bike India

Honda Kick-Off Diwali Festivities with ‘Wings of Joy’ Offer

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) have offered a few festive lucky draw offers for customers that buy a Honda two wheeler. They are: ‘Maha Joy’ and the biggie, the ‘Bumper Joy’ campaign.

The Japanese major has just announced the two lucky winners of the first draw for their Wings of Joy’ offer, valid from the 5th of October to the 30th of November, 2018. The Maha Joy prize is a new Honda Brio and was won by two lucky people from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. In the Wings of Joy offer, there are a load of gifts waiting to be won, with everything from LED televisions and smartphones to earphones and trolley-bags.

All winners of these prizes are eligible for the Bumper Joy draw where the winner will get a Honda Amaze. However, winners of the Maha Joy draw who receive a Honda Brio will be excluded.

Customers will also be assured free membership to the Honda Joy Club. So far over 2,400 customers have won various prizes. Customers can check whether luck favours them by checking the results on Honda’s Wings of Joy campaign site or the Honda Wings of Joy helpdesk.

Bike India

BIKE India is the India's most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
