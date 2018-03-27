Honda Grazia – Stylish and Perky



Since the first ride review, Honda’s latest 125-cc scooter has been a part of our garage for the past couple of months. Our photographer, Sanjay Raikar, shares his experience of living with the Honda Grazia.



The Honda Grazia has been with me for the better part of two months. I have ridden it mostly for my daily commute to and from office. During this short period of time I have realised that this scooter has a good pick-up and is very easy to manoeuvre in city traffic. Among the other features of this scooter that I like are the LED headlight and DRL, both of which endow it with a unique look. The seat unlock feature is integrated into the ignition switch, which makes access to under-seat storage very easy and convenient. The Grazia tyres grip the road very well, thus inspiring confidence in the rider. To sum up this introductory report, I may say that the Honda Grazia is one of the best scooters I have ridden so far. Stay tuned for more as it clocks more mileage on its odometer.



— Sanjay Raikar