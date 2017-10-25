Honda Grazia Bookings Open

A short while ago, we brought you all the juice on Honda’s latest addition to their scooter portfolio. Earlier today, Honda announced that they have begun accepting bookings for the Grazia.

From the design it looks like Honda are trying to target the younger share of the market with the Grazia. Sporting sharp lines, a new instrument cluster, and the promise of a bunch of segment-first features (Honda haven’t revealed what they are), Grazia does look like it will create a buzz among the youth and, maybe, even the young at heart. The scooter is most likely to be powered by the same engine that powers the Activa 125. In the Activa 125 it makes 8.63 PS at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.54 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

The Grazia can be booked at all Honda two-wheeler dealerships across the country for Rs 2,000. Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet but we speculate it will be in the Rs 55,000-60,000 range. Keep watching this space and we’ll bring you an update as soon as we get one.

Story: Joshua Varghese