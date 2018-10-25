Bike India

Honda Grazia 125-cc Scooter Crosses Two Lakh Sales

Honda Grazia sells 2 lakh units in 11 months
Honda Grazia has managed to sell over 18,000 units per month on an average, as the 125-cc scooter took just 11 months since its launch to cross the 2,00,000 sales mark.

The trendy Honda Grazia was launched in November 2017 and became an instant hit with the youth, helping it achieve the 50,000 sales milestone in just three months. Earlier this year in April, HMSI announced that the Grazia sales have crossed the one lakh units mark. Five months since the announcement, the scooter now boasts of being the choice of two lakh customers. (Also read: Honda Grazia First Review)
Speaking about the success, Yadvinder Singh Guleria – Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “A perfect blend of youthful innovation with advanced features, Grazia offers a powerful performance with modern style and advanced attributes. Launched with industry-first features like the all-digital instrumentation, three-step Eco Speed indicator and bright LED headlamp, the sales progress of Grazia reaffirms that customers are upgrading to Honda’s latest technology and innovation.”

The Honda Grazia is also exported to neighbouring SAARC countries and Latin America. (Also read: Best 125-cc Scooter in India)

