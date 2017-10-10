Honda CBR 650F Bookings Open

Enthusiasts. The wait is over. Honda have opened bookings for the new CBR 650F in India. The new bike features enhanced riding dynamics, accented by aggressive styling and a more pronounced intake roar.

The new CBR 650F is a middleweight supersport motorcycle powered by a 649-cc, DOHC inline four-cylinder engine developing 86.6 PS at 11,000 rpm, paired to a six-speed short-ratio gearbox. The CBR 650F features a new LED headlamp and tail-lamp package, along with revised Nissin brakes: a 320-mm discs with dual-piston front calipers and a 240-mm single disc with single-piston calipers at the rear. Along with the 41-mm Showa Dual Bending Valve fork are equipped to enhance the riding experience. The bronzed engine and head covers are styling cues inspired by the 2017 CBR 1000RR Fireblade. The new CBR 650F has a redesigned intake valve along with a new four-into-one exhaust employing a dual-pass internal structure which helps reduce back-pressure, to deliver a wilder exhaust note once cracked open.



Sharing the excitement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd said, “The new CBR 650F, delivers a strong dose of CBR series sporting intent and style. With a great combination of sporty style & powerful performance of inline 4 cylinder engine, CBR 650F has got a long list of enthusiastic riders. The new CBR 650F offers additional value at no increase in price from its previous generation. We are confident, the enthusiast will feel the rush & get delighted with new ride & excitement.”

The new CBR 650F will be available with no change in price over the previous generation, priced at Rs 7.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and available in two exciting colours.

Story: Sahej Patheja