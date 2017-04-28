Honda CB Hornet 160R gets new livery

Two new paint schemes on the BS IV-ready bikes.

Honda have launched two new dual-tone colour options for their successful CB Hornet 160R. The bike is now available in red with white and blue with white colour options that complement the recently-launched black with green and black with orange special-edition colours, while the older solid colour options have been discontinued.

The current edition of the CB Hornet 160R is powered by a BS IV-compliant 162.7-cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes 15 PS and 14.7 Nm of torque, mated to a smooth-shifting five-speed gearbox. A rear disc brake and Honda’s patented Combi Brake System (CBS) are optional extras, and including these options the bike is priced at Rs 86,595 (ex-showroom Delhi).