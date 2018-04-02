Honda Activa 125, Aviator and Grazia Recalled to Inspect Fork Bolt Flange



Among the most popular scooters in India, the Aviator, Activa 125, and Grazia, have been recalled for inspection by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI). The company will check and, if need be, replace the ‘Bolt flange 10×42’ mounted in the front fork which caused excessive hardness.

A total of 56,194 units of Honda’s scooter range have come under the scanner for the faulty bolt flange, which include the Aviator, Activa 125, and Grazia. India’s bestselling Activa 110 is not one of those models impacted by this recall since it doesn’t come with front fork suspension, as it still employs a trailing-link unit up front.



Those who own the Aviator, Activa 125, or Grazia manufactured between 7 February-16 March, 2018 can visit HMSI authorised workshops for this precautionary inspection. Honda will replace the suspected part free of cost and the change will not affect the scooter’s warranty.

If you own any of the mentioned Honda scooter models purchased between the aforementioned dates, you should simply check if your vehicle needs attention by submitting your scooter’s unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on a special section on the Honda’s official website (www.honda2wheelersindia.com).