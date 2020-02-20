Hero Motorcorp Unveil Their Vision at Hero World 2020

Hero Motocorp unveil their vision of mobility, innovation and technology at Hero World 2020.

Hero Motocorp announced an investment of Rs 10,000 crore over the next five to seven years. It will be utilized for research and development of alternative mobility solutions and for state-of-the-art, sustainable manufacturing facilities.

Hero Motocorp showcased their entire BS-VI product range at Hero World 2020, a first of its kind three-day event attended by global media, investors, dealers from India, supply chain partners and global distributors. It took place in Jaipur, India.

Hero World 2020 began with the company reiterating its commitment at the forefront of mass mobility by showcasing to the global media, three new products, a product accessory and a display of the entire global product portfolio of Hero Motocorp.

The first product revealed was the Hero Xtreme 160R. The new bike comes with a 160-cc, air-cooled, BS VI-compliant engine with electronic fuel-injection. The engine delivers an impressive 15 hp at 8,500 rpm and does 0-60 km/hr in 4.7 seconds. The bike has a low kerb weight of 138.5 kg. The new Xtreme 160R has a 37-mm telescopic front fork and a seven-step adjustable rear mono-shock suspension. Braking duties are carried out by a 276-mm disc at the front and a 220-mm disc at the rear.The bike comes with a first-in-segment LED package. This includes a full-LED headlamp, LED tail-lamp and LED indicators. The Hero Xtreme 160R is available in two variants; front disc with single-channel ABS and double disc (front and rear) with single-channel ABS. There are three vibrant colour combinations on offer; White with Grey, Blue with Grey and Sports Red with Grey.



The second bike revealed was the Hero Glamour BS-VI. The new bike runs a 125-cc, BS VI-compliant engine with a power output of 10.73 hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm, this is 19 per cent more than the previous engine’s output. The new Glamour BS-VI also features Hero’s i3S – ideal stop starting system. The new Glamour BS-VI is available in two variants; self drum alloy and self disc alloy. Paint schemes include dual-tone body graphics of Sports Red, Techno Blue, Tornado Grey and Candy Red.

The third bike revealed was the Passion Pro BS-VI. The new Passion Pro BS-VI comes with a new 110-cc, fuel-injected BS-VI engine with a power output of 9.02 hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 9.79 Nm at 5,000 rpm. This bike also comes with Hero’s i3S. The bike now gets sleeker headlamps, three-tone graphics and comes in two variants. Colours on offer include Sports Red, Techno Blue, Moon Yellow and Glaze Black.

The fourth reveal was the Xpulse 200 Rally Kit, which comprises a fully-adjustable telescopic fork with 250 mm stroke, fully-adjustable 10-step rear mono-shock with 220 mm stroke, flat ‘bench’ seat, handlebar risers, increased ground clearance of 275 mm, rally tyres by Maxxis, longer side stand and an extended gear lever to accommodate off-road style boots. This is inspired from Hero Motocorp’s experience at the world’s top rally races including the Dakar Rally. The kit transforms the Xpulse 200 into a competitive, purpose built-machine.

Story: Meer Rai