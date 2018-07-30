Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Hero MotoCorp Relaunch the Karizma ZMR

by Leave a Comment

Hero Karizma ZMR Relaunched

Hero MotoCorp have relaunched an old flagship of the company, the Karizma ZMR, with a few upgrades. The motorcycle had been taken off Hero’s product line due to poor sales a year and a half ago due to poor sales and a non BS-IV compliant engine.

Hero Karizma ZMR Relaunched

Hero have now re-introduced the Karizma ZMR with the same 223-cc BS-IV compliant engine that still makes the same 20 PS at 8,000 rpm and 19.7 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Other features on the Karizma ZMR are a slightly wider 120-section rear tyre, multi-functional digital console, dual dynamic headlamps and LED position lamps, and LED tail lamps and indicators.

Hero Karizma ZMR Relaunched

The 2018 relaunched Hero Karizma ZMR comes in two colour variants, Standard and Dual-tone, which are priced at Rs 1.08 lakh and Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. This would put the bike up against the likes of the TVS RTR 200 4V and the Pulsar NS 200.

Hero Karizma ZMR Relaunched

Would the Karizma, which had a cult-like following when it did originally release all those years ago, probably not considering all the new motorcycles in the market that seem to offer a lot more? For example, the new Karizma does not even come with ABS. What the Karizma does offer is a fairly comfortable ride for its sporty looks and a near-cult following which I imagine Hero would be counting on.

Story: Zal Cursetji

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

India Bike Week, India's largest biker meet, is here
Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 RR to launch at EICMA
Suzuki Two Wheeler sales up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap