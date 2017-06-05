Hero MotoCorp Discontinues 11 Bikes

Following the changing trends in the industry and the arrival of BS IV, Hero MotoCorp have discontinued a total of eleven bikes from their India line-up.

After the withdrawal of their much-loved on-off-roader, the Impulse, the website appears to reflect that the company has axed 11 models, five of which used the same 97.2-cc single-cylinder engine: the HF Dawn, Splendor iSmart, Splendor NXG, Splendor Pro Classic and the Passion Plus, as well as the 110-cc Passion Xpro, the 125-cc Ignitor, the 150-cc Hunk and Xtreme, and the 223-cc Karizma R and the ZMR. The more recent Xtreme Sports remains on the list.

However, there are rumours doing the rounds of certain models coming back with the BS-IV engines in the coming months. The list of scooters still remains the same, the Maestro Edge, Duet, Pleasure have been upgraded with BS-IV engines and AHO (Auto Headlamp On).

This trimming of the line-up is accompanied by revisions to the Super Splendor i3S, with the new Glamour SV 125 and the Glamour FI also coming in with higher output figures. You can read our first ride review of the new Hero Glamour right here.

Story: Richie Fernandes