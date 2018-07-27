Hero Duet 125 Teased With a ‘Coming Soon’ Ad

Hero MotoCorp have released a teaser on the Duet 125 with a ‘Coming Soon’ tag. The company showcased the scooter in the 2018 Auto Expo and had mentioned that they planned on launching the Hero Duet 125 mid-2018.

The new Duet scooter would be powered by a 125-cc engine that produces 8.8 PS at 6,750 rpm and 10.2 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm, which should offer better bottom- and mid-range power outputs than its smaller 110-cc sibling. This scooter will also be the first in its segment to be equipped with the i3S (intelligent Start/Stop System) technology, which is basically the engine start and stop system for fuel economy. The scooters will also offer an option of front disc brakes with integrated braking, a telescopic front fork, and an external fuel-filler cap.

Design-wise the Duet 125 will have new graphics, a small black cowl above the headlamp and a chrome strip up front. On the pricing front, we expect Hero to stay within the ballpark of the new Duet 125’s main rivals, the Honda Activa 125 and the Suzuki Access, which are priced from the mid-50s to the early 60k range. The Hero Duet 125 would probably fall into the same range or just maybe a little cheaper. If we had to throw in a guess, we’d say about the mid-Rs-50,000 range.

Story: Zal Cursetji