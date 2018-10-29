Hero Destini 125 – Nine Things You Need to Know

Hero MotoCorp have launched a new 125-cc scooter in the Indian market – the Destini 125, and here are the nine things that you need to know about it.

Family Matters – It isn’t a sporty 125 in the vein of other launches in the same displacement bracket of late. Instead, it’s a family scooter that will go up against the likes of the Activa 125 and Suzuki Access.

Power to the People – The Destini’s 124.6-cc air-cooled, four-stroke single churns out 8.84 PS at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. This puts it at par with the competition.

Metal Made – Hero have made the body of the Destini out of metal rather than fibre or plastic, as they have identified this as something their customer-base desires. Despite this, it has a kerb weight of 111.5 kg, which is only 3 kg more than the likes of the Access and Activa.

Subtle Styling – The Destini 125 is understated in its design and carries echoes of the Duet in its design philosophy. The top-end variant gets a dual-tone seat and mirrors matched to the body colour for extra attractiveness.

Tech Toppings – The Destini gets a USB port in the under-seat storage, a combined braking system for better stopping power, and even a side-stand indicator as an option. It does miss out on disc brakes (even as an option) and LED lights when compared to its competitors.

Frugal Operator – The Destini 125 also gets Hero’s signature i3s start-stop technology that kills the engine when the scoot comes to a standstill and fires it up again when you hold the rear brake and tug at the accelerator a little. Hero claim that this allows the Destini to post “great mileage” figures thanks to i3s.

The Price is Right – The one place where the Destini 125 stands apart from the throng is in terms of pricing. With a sticker of Rs 54,650 (ex-showroom) for the LX variant and Rs 57,500 (ex-showroom) for the VX, the Destini is a good 6-7% cheaper than the same variants offered by the competition.

Colour Palette – The Destini 125 comes in four colour options with the top-end VX getting the Noble Red, and the Chestnut Bronze, Pearl Silver White and Panther Black shades being made available across both variants.