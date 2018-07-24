Helmets to be Lighter and Cheaper with Introduction of New Standards

The ministry of transport has passed a new ruling stating that selling any helmet without complying to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certified standards will be considered an offence. Furthermore, helmets are now set to become 300 g lighter, dropping from a 1.5 kg maximum-weight to 1.2 kg. These standards are set by the BIS with the aim of making helmets safer. There has also been talk of a price drop for these BIS certified helmets to curb riders from buying cheap low-quality helmets. As per the new ruling, all manufacturers must abide by these new standards and get the mandatory BIS certification.

Riders now cannot use caps, or cricket and industrial safety helmets as alternate options from a proper motorcycle helmet. Instead, provisions have been made to ensure that helmet manufacturers produce helmets with proper ventilation, as this is a commonly cited grouse that deters the Indian populace from wearing proper motorcycle helmets.

The ISI Helmet Manufacturers Association has welcomed the new standards that have been set in place by the government, making helmets lighter, sturdier and cheaper. Speaking on the announcement Rajeev Kapur, President of the ISI Helmet Manufacturing Association, said, “The new standards are designed in accordance to Indian speed limits and riding conditions hence these will be more appropriate to design and manufacture two-wheeler helmet for gen next.”

He added that this new step will bring down fatalities in road accidents and stop the sale of fake and low-grade ‘road-side’ helmets, which have been selling well even with their sub-standard safety levels.

In terms of the time frame for the introduction of this new ruling, the official communication from the ISI Helmet Manufacturing Association, India, indicated that the ruling has already been made on January 15, 2019.

