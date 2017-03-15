Helmet Alert: Revolt Turismo

The Revolt Turismo is, as the name suggests, a touring helmet. It features a thermoplastic shell, wind-tunnel tested ventilation system, double D-ring retention system, integrated and replaceable drop-down sun visor and a scratch-resistant, anti-fog polycarbonate face shield. The helmet comes with speaker cut-outs, designed to fit a communication system, and the comfort liner is completely removable to facilitate washing.

This aerodynamic and light DOT-certified helmet is available in attractive high-visibility designs, to ensure that you are not missed by other motorists out on the highway. The Turismo, priced at Rs 5,999, is the first model to be launched by Revolt in India. You may expect an extensive range of helmets to hit the market in the coming months.

