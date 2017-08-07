Haryana women police receive 100 Hero Duet scooters

On the occasion of Mahila Police Diwas, Hero MotoCorp presented 100 Hero Duet scooters to the women police officers of the Haryana Police department.



The Duet for the lady cops comes equipped with sirens, extra lights and PA systems, which will come in handy during patrolling duties. The Hero scooter comes with plenty of useful features including external fuel filling lid, metal body, telescopic front suspension, integrated brakes and digital-analog console. Powering the Duet is a 110.9-cc engine capable of 8.4 PS at 8000 rpm and torque figures peaking at 8.3 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

In the last one year, Hero MotoCorp have given out over 200 two-wheelers to the Haryana Police under various initiatives including ‘Project Sakhi’ in Gurugram and Rewari, and two-wheeler training schools in Sonepat and Karnal. Besides this, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer has also introduced two-wheeler riding simulators at various Haryana Police Academies.



Vijay Sethi, Head –CIO & Head – CSR, Hero MotoCorp, handed over the scooters in the presence of Shri. Manohar Lal Khattar, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana. Also present on the occasion were BS Sandhu, IPS, DGP Haryana and other senior police and government officials.

To promote road safety, Hero MotoCorp has also adopted Traffic Parks at Gurugram, Delhi, Rourkela, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Nagpur, which are equipped with features such as riding simulators, where road safety awareness programs are conducted regularly for school and college students and other institutions in partnership with the local Traffic Police.